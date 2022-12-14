 Skip to main content
Two children die in fire at Columbia Square Apartments

Updated Information

This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. with additional information about the two children who died in the fire. 

Menyon Ricketts, a resident of Columbia Square Apartments, leaves balloons and flowers in front of the damaged complex

Menyon Ricketts, a resident of Columbia Square Apartments, leaves balloons and flowers in front of the damaged complex on Wednesday in Columbia. “I literally just talked to them yesterday,” she said. “That saddens me.”

Two minors died in a fire at Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire, Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased, said.

A backpack lies just inside

A backpack lies just inside the doorway of an apartment complex damaged by an overnight fire on Wednesday in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department has not concluded its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
An apartment at Columbia Square Apartments sits damaged

An apartment at Columbia Square Apartments sits damaged after two minors died in an overnight fire on Wednesday. Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. estimates that the fire caused $80,000 in monetary damage.
