Two children die in fire at Columbia Square Apartments

Menyon Ricketts, a resident of Columbia Square Apartments, leaves balloons and flowers in front of the damaged complex on Wednesday in Columbia. “I literally just talked to them yesterday,” she said. “That saddens me.”
A backpack lies just inside the doorway of an apartment complex damaged by an overnight fire on Wednesday in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department has not concluded its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. with additional information about the two children who died in the fire.
Two minors died in a fire at Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire, Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased, said.
Firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 1:27 a.m. Wednesday. One adult and 11 children were reported to be in the affected residence, Clayton Farr Jr., Columbia fire chief, said at a press conference.
Twenty individuals total were rescued from the building, he said.
The adult and six of the children were evaluated on the scene for injuries. Three of the children were then transported to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries, the extent of which are unknown, Farr said.
Toni Messina of the Columbia Police Department said 13 fire crews responded to the fire.
Columbia police arrived at the residence first. Two officers attempted to enter the building and were unable. One officer was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and has since been treated and released, said Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.
Columbia firefighters arrived within four and a half minutes of the fire being reported. The Fire Department is still investigating the cause and said there were no smoke detectors upstairs. There were smoke alarms on the first floor, but they were not functioning.
“Working smoke alarms save lives," Farr said. "If you don't have a working smoke alarm, contact the Columbia Fire Department and we will get one so we will put it up for you and ensure that it works."
Farr estimated that the fire caused $80,000 in damage.
Tamitra Williams told KOMU 8 in an interview that Jyneisha was a student at West Boulevard Elementary School.