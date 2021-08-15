Two classic motels on the Business Loop are targeted for demolition

Two classic motels on Business Loop are on track for demolition this year, erasing markers of the mid-century era of highway travel in America.
Owners of both the Arrow Head Motel and the Eastwood Motel applied for demolition permits this summer. Demolition of the Eastwood has already passed the city’s initial permit inspection, while the permit for the Arrow Head Motel is still pending.
The two motels have been staples along the Business Loop 70 for decades, although both stopped welcoming overnight guests years ago.
The Arrow Head Motel, built in 1938 at the east end of the Business Loop, was among the first motels between St. Louis and Kansas City. Its neon sign served as a beacon for travelers who needed a convenient place to stop off Interstate 70.
Originally named the Arrowhead Camp and Service Station, the motel evolved into the Arrowhead Tourist Court and later became the Arrow Head Motel.
In 1970, the nightly rate for a single room was $8, and a double room cost $12. Unlike some other motels, the Arrow Head did not rent rooms by the hour.
Much of its distinction is tied to the landmark two-story sign that displayed a Native American boy watching smoke rings rise from a campfire. It was designed and built by a Columbia-based company called Harry Dietz signs.
The Columbia City Council outlawed animated signs in the early 1970s as a distraction to drivers. Almost immediately afterward, a new owner purchased the property and modified the internal circuits to keep the smoke rings from blinking.
The property was sold again in 2000 to the current owner, Mohammad Eldeib, who closed the motel to lodgers around 2008 after a fire damaged six of its rooms. At one time, he operated a truck rental business out of the location.
In 2012, the Columbia Historic Preservation Commission named the motel one of the city’s “Most Notable Historic Properties.” These are properties that have historic, historical, archaeological, community or architectural value.
The Eastwood Motel was built by two brothers in the 1960s and became a popular stop for visitors. Mark and Fred Todd operated the Eastwood Motel for many years before finally selling it and retiring.
Recently, an uptick in crime plagued the property before it eventually closed its doors to the public.
Closing and repurposing motels has become a common practice nationwide.
In 1964, at least 61,000 “mom and pop” motels dotted highways across the nation and typically ran at full capacity, according to an article in the Smithsonian Magazine. By 2012, only about 16,000 motels remained in operation throughout the country.
The emergence of motels occurred after the Federal Interstate Highway System authorized construction of 41,000 miles of roadways across the U.S. in 1956.
Interstate highways allowed shipping and commerce to grow, which required more beds where workers and travelers could spend the night. The pairing of cross-country highways and plentiful lodging also gave American families the nudge to hop in their cars and go sightseeing.
Motels provided an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the highways, making travel simple and inexpensive.
Columbia native Maria Tadlock is the daughter of Edwin and Audrey Echelmeyer, owners of the Arrow Head from 1972 to 2000. After her parents purchased the property, she lived and worked at the motel.
“My mother and father owned it for 30 years,” Tadlock said.
Her father always wanted to run his own business, she said, and after he lost a job, the family decided to buy the motel.
“A lot of us kids had been working since we were 10 years old, so we had money to help him put a down payment on it,” Tadlock said.
After their parents bought it, Tadlock and three of her brothers moved in.
“We ran it 24/7,” she said, doing everything from housekeeping to laundry. Murals and paintings by her mother decorated the rooms, she said.
“They’re still there to my knowledge,” Tadlock said. “We were thinking maybe we could salvage some of them, but my understanding is there’s been so much vandalism that it may not be realistic.”
In Columbia, when a building is over 50 years old, the process of applying for a demolition permit requires an inspection by the Historical Preservation Commission.
Once the inspection has been concluded, its members make a recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission before a final decision is made to approve or deny the application.
If a property has historical significance to the community, members of the Historical Preservation Commission will contact the owner to try to schedule a time to photograph the property and look for ways to resell or salvage items, said Amanda Staley Harrison, a member of the Historical Preservation Commission.
Several commission members have visited the Eastwood Motel to see if anything can or should be preserved.
“There’s a few things that we’ll be able to salvage,” Staley Harrison said.
The Eastwood Motel property will eventually be the site of “a couple of apartment buildings,” said the contractor working on the project.
The Historical Preservation Commission has not yet reviewed the Arrow Head Motel property.