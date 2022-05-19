Three out of the city’s four outdoor pools will open this season, but so far hours and days of operation are limited based on staff availability.
Tammy Miller, marketing specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation, said lifeguards are “most needed.” She hopes two upcoming training sessions will attract more people interested in being lifeguards.
The training sessions will be held from Tuesday to Thursday next week and June 3-5 at the Hickman Pool. A $175 class fee will be waived for lifeguards who are or will be employed by Parks and Recreation.
Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Blue Ridge Road, will be open this season from May 28 to Aug. 5 and will continue operation on weekends until it closes for the season after Labor Day. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The cost is $2.50 for ages 2 to 15 and $3.50 for 16 and older.
Douglass Family Aquatic Center, 400 N. Providence Road, will be open from June 8 to Aug. 5. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The cost is $1.50 for everyone.
Lake of the Woods Pool, 6700 St. Charles Road, will be open from July 1 to Aug. 7. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The cost is $2 for ages 2 to 15 and $3.25 for 16 and older.
Although the three pools will typically be closed Mondays, they will be open for the Fourth of July, which falls on a Monday this year.
Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes Recreation Area will remain closed for the third year because of structural issues and the high number of staff needed to operate Little Mates, according to the city’s website.
Pool schedules are subject to change because of staff availability. Call the swim hotline at 573-874-7663 for updated facility closings and openings.