Two Columbia gatherings Friday offered tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
Around seven people gathered at noon at the Keyhole outside Columbia City Hall for events organized by the local non-profit organization Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
“Our purpose on being there was to remember the lives lost on 9/11, 19 years ago, as well as the lives of many hundreds of thousands of people who were killed in the war the U.S. used 9/11 to justify,” Mark Haim, Peaceworks director, said. “Our purpose in this gathering is to call for no more victims.”
The meeting also encouraged drivers passing by to honk their horns as a signal of respect. Because of the pandemic, some elderly people who usually attend the No More Victims event were not present this year, Haim said.
Earlier in the morning, MU, the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department held a Patriot Day event at Francis Quadrangle.
UM System President Mun Choi placed a wreath on the cement marker, and members of the ROTC Joint Services Color Guard paid tribute with flags.
The Fire Department and MU Twitter accounts posted pictures of the event.
Special Thank you to @Mizzou for arranging a Patriot Day Remembrance at Francis Quadrangle. pic.twitter.com/zSEL53jiQS— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) September 11, 2020