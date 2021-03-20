Ashland Police arrested two Columbia residents following a car and foot chase early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Jeffrey Zimmer and Casey Howe were spotted by two police officers for a registration violation at 1 a.m. A chase ensued going north on Highway 63 into Columbia after the driver, Zimmer, did not stop. Speeds reached over 100 mph.

Zimmer finally stopped, left the car, dropped a pistol and fled. He was charged on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and delivery of a controlled substance. Officers found drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash in the car.

Howe was charged on suspicion of the delivery of a controlled substance. Howe was also in possession of a large amount of cash when detained.

Both were transported to Boone County Jail. Howe's bond has not yet been set, and Zimmer's bond was set at $3,000.

Ashland officers were assisted by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Columbia Police Department during the chase, arrest and transportation of the suspects.

