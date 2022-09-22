Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back for another weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Columbia.
The festival will kick off at noon Saturday at Rose Music Hall, start at 1 p.m. Sunday and conclude Sunday night.
Featured are drag performers Daya Betty, Laila McQueen and Aiden Zhane, all former contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race. Also performing will be musical headliners SoulRoot and The Blam Blams, along with Quorus, NicDanger, Divas by Design, the Shandies, Mercury Trio, Meredith Shaw, Muse Pole Fitness, The Many Colored Death and Inclusion+.
This year's PrideFest has added a number of new attractions. According to PrideFest President Janet Davis, a new health pavilion on Park Street will offer HIV testing and limited monkeypox vaccinations, as well as other health supplies.
Davis also said the family area is triple the size it was last year, and children are especially welcome.
"We are 1000% family-friendly, and we really push family being there. All ages are welcome, especially young kids," Davis said. "There's going to be so many things for them."
Family area activities include face painting, an art wall, balloons, crafts and more.
Unlike last year, Rose Music Hall will only accept card payments inside the venue. Visitors will not be able to pay for food or drink inside the hall with cash, but at least 100 vendors outside the hall may accept cash, depending on how they choose to operate.
Other than food and drink, the rest of the event is free. PrideFest will not have designated or reserved parking, so that may be an extra charge. But downtown parking will be free on Saturday, and parking meters will be free on Sunday.
