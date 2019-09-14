Two teenagers have died and one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a series of shootings late Friday and early Saturday. The shootings were both in central Columbia and happened less than a mile from each other.
The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight near Forest and Grand Avenue, according to a news release. There, officers found two people with gunshot wounds: Sam Baldwin IV, 28, and Nadria Wright, 18, both of Columbia. Both had life-threatening injuries.
Wright was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police responded to another report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday near Fifth Street and Park Avenue. Officers were told that a person identified as E’quan Spain, 19, of Columbia, had been shot and taken to a local hospital. Spain was later pronounced dead.
As of August, six additional homicides had been reported in Columbia this year, according to data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
No arrests have been made. The department encourages anyone with information to contact them at (573) 874-7652 or (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.