A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.
Columbia police responded to the 2600 block of Old 63 around 2:05 am. Thursday, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, police located a juvenile male with life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Police detained two juvenile males on suspicion of armed criminal action and second-degree assault, according to the news release. The juveniles were released to the custody of Boone County juvenile authorities.
Police said all of those involved knew each other and it was not a "random act of violence," according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.