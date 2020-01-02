The Columbia Fire Department responded to two different fires on Wednesday, with one reported injury.
The Fire Department was dispatched at 7:57 p.m. to a fire at 1107 N. College Ave., according to a news release from the Fire Department.
Units arrived in less than four minutes, and saw smoke coming from the front door of the one-story residence.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, and firefighters were able to bring it under control in approximately five minutes, according to the Fire Department.
An occupant of the home had injuries to their lungs, hand and wrist. The victim was transported to the hospital for further examination, according to the Fire Department.
An Assistant Fire Marshal determined that the stove top in the kitchen was the origin of the fire due to unattended cooking. Damage cost is estimated to be $4,170.
The Columbia Fire Department encourages citizens to never leave cooking unattended.
The second fire call was at 10:33 a.m. to a residence at 5607 Abercorn Drive. Units arrived approximately seven minutes later, and the occupants directed tem to the garage, according to the Fire Department.
There was heavy smoke conditions, and a fire in the corner of the garage. The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes, according to the Fire Department.
The Assistant Fire Marshal sent to investigate determined the cause of the fire to be malfunctioning electrical equipment. Damage cost is estimated to be $22,290 and no injuries were reported.