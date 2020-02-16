The two Columbia woman injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 near the Midway exit remained hospitalized Monday morning at University Hospital.

Sara McCahon, 27, was listed in serious condition and Elizabeth McCarthy, 23, was in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesman.

The two were transported to the hospital after the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The Prius the women were driving came to a complete stop at the end of the on ramp as they were getting onto the interstate, according to the report. The driver, McCahon, then turned left onto the interstate so it was facing west in the eastbound lanes. The women were struck head-on by a semi-truck. 

Howard Salickram, 68, of Orlando, Florida, was driving the semi-truck. He was not injured. The truck was extensively damaged. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public life reporter, spring 2020. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.