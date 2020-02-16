The two Columbia woman injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 near the Midway exit remained hospitalized Monday morning at University Hospital.
Sara McCahon, 27, was listed in serious condition and Elizabeth McCarthy, 23, was in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesman.
The two were transported to the hospital after the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The Prius the women were driving came to a complete stop at the end of the on ramp as they were getting onto the interstate, according to the report. The driver, McCahon, then turned left onto the interstate so it was facing west in the eastbound lanes. The women were struck head-on by a semi-truck.
Howard Salickram, 68, of Orlando, Florida, was driving the semi-truck. He was not injured. The truck was extensively damaged.