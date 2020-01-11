After a glaze of ice and dusting of snow, the National Weather Service predicted upwards of two inches of snowfall Saturday in Columbia.
Meteorologist Fred Glass said he expected the snow to mostly stop after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to drop through Sunday morning. Glass said a low in the upper teens is expected at dawn.
Glass said there's been some reports of ice, but he's not expecting any more to accumulate because all the precipitation has turned to snow. Most reports were light glazes of ice.
The amount of snow and ice in Columbia has been lower than what the National Weather Service expected.
"I can say one thing, the forecast has been transitioning a lot for the last four days," Glass said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which serves Boone and other mid-Missouri counties, posted updates on Twitter.
In a tweet, the troop reported zero injuries and deaths through 2 p.m. Saturday. There were 65 calls for service, 15 crashes and 20 stranded motorists.
