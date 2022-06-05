Columbia police officers responded to a shooting with two people injured at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning downtown.
Two men with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department Sunday. Officers were initially called to the scene with reports of shots fired downtown, near Harpo's Bar and Grill.
An MU Alert was sent out about 1 a.m., alerting residents of the threat and warning them to stay away from the area.
According to the release, no suspects have been identified at this time.