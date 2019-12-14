Two victims, a man and a woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance Friday, Dec. 13 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Northland Drive.
Officers located evidence of a shooting, which led them to two victims and several witnesses. A woman was assaulted and a man was struck by a bullet fragment in the leg.
The victims identified the suspect as George Jonathan Vanwart, 37, of Columbia, according to the release. He was arrested for first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Vanwart has been remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.
Numerous agencies, including the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the MU Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Boone County Fire Protection District and the Boone County Joint Communications, assisted with the search and apprehension of Vanwart, who had fled into a wooded area prior to officers arrival.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.