Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a May 11 fire at Dollar General.
The suspects are both 16 years old and are being held on the charge of arson in the first degree, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The suspects were not identified because they are juveniles.
The store was open at the time of the fire, according to the release, and no injuries were reported.
The fire investigator estimated the fire caused about $350,000 loss in contents and about $250,000 loss for the structure.
The department is investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-(TIPS) 8477 to remain anonymous.