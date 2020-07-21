CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody in South Carolina accused of a shooting that killed Tom DiLorenzo, former chair of the MU Psychology Department.
The shooting happened at about 6:15 a.m. Friday in a robbery along a downtown street of upscale shops and restaurants just weeks after DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, moved to the state, authorities said. Austin, who had just started a new job as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the College of Charleston, was not hurt, college President Andrew Hsu wrote in an open letter to the school.
DiLorenzo retired in June after seven years as provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Dakota, he said.
The college is offering counseling to anyone who needs it.
“This act of violence against one of our community members is deeply unsettling, and in this season of constant hardships, the pain and shock may seem unbearable,” Hsu said.
Charleston police late Friday said they arrested a 15- and 16-year-old suspect in the shooting. Each boy is being charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. One is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said.
Their names have not been released because of their ages. They are being held in the juvenile detention center and will have a hearing before a family court judge. Police did not indicate if either teen has an attorney who could speak for them.
The couple was walking and were approached by the juveniles, according to police. One of the boys was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the couple.
DiLorenzo, 63, later died at the hospital.
“Our prayers are with the victim’s family during this terrible time,” Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “We also want to thank the community for the support they’ve given our investigators in this case.”