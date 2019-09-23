The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will celebrate its 10th-Annual Harvest Hootenanny on Oct. 5 and honor two of its members.
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Urban Farm, 1209 Smith St., a property owned by Mark and Carol Stevenson. They will be recognized for their hard work and ongoing support for the center and its events.
The Stevensons have been providing sites on their spare properties in Columbia for gardening and educational programs hosted by the center for years.
"It is great to see these vacant pieces of land be utilized and turn into a beloved community resource," Mark Stevenson said in a news release.
Adam Saunders, development director for the center, praised the Stevensons.
"Mark and Carol have been vital to the success of the center," Saunders said in the release. "Their commitment of the land has enabled our nonprofit to grow and thrive."
The center has been operating at the Urban Farm since 2010. Saunders said it pays its rent to the Stevensons "in tomatoes and eggs."
A Missouri-grown meal, live music, local brews and family friendly entertainment will be available at the hootenanny.
Smith Street will be closed between College Avenue and Fay Street.
Tickets are available online or at the door. Volunteers for the event are also welcomed.