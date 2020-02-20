Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 10:33 p.m. in the 100 block of Redwood Road on Wednesday to find no suspects, yet large amounts of blood at the scene.
Local hospitals notified Boone County Joint Communications that two men arrived at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Columbia police. Current investigation indicates that both men are related to the call on Redwood Road, the release said.
There are currently no suspects in custody, and crime scene technicians are processing evidence related to this case, police said. This is an active investigation, but it is not believed that the community is at risk.