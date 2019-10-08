Two men with a gun entered a home in southwest Columbia at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A resident reported the incident occurred in the 200 block of Apple Tree Court, according to a Columbia police news release. This location is eight-tenths of a mile from Rock Bridge High School off of S.W. Hampton Drive.

Police reported that there were no life threatening injuries during the incident and that they continue to investigate.

The Columbia Police Department asks that anyone with further information contact them at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2019 Studying magazine editing Reach me at lapnkg@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.