Two men with a gun entered a home in southwest Columbia at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.
A resident reported the incident occurred in the 200 block of Apple Tree Court, according to a Columbia police news release. This location is eight-tenths of a mile from Rock Bridge High School off of S.W. Hampton Drive.
Police reported that there were no life threatening injuries during the incident and that they continue to investigate.
The Columbia Police Department asks that anyone with further information contact them at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.