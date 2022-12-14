 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two minors die in fire at Columbia Square Apartments

Menyon Ricketts, a resident of Columbia Square Apartments, leaves balloons and flowers in front of the damaged complex

Menyon Ricketts, a resident of Columbia Square Apartments, leaves balloons and flowers in front of the damaged complex on Wednesday in Columbia. “I literally just talked to them yesterday,” she said. “That saddens me.”

Two minors died in a fire at Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 1:27 a.m. Wednesday. One adult and 11 minors were reported to be in the affected residence, Clayton Farr Jr., fire chief of the Columbia Fire Department, said at a press conference.

A backpack lies just inside

A backpack lies just inside the doorway of an apartment complex damaged by an overnight fire on Wednesday in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department has not concluded its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
An apartment at Columbia Square Apartments sits damaged

An apartment at Columbia Square Apartments sits damaged after two juveniles died in an overnight fire on Wednesday. Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. estimates that the fire caused $80,000 in monetary damage.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you