Two minors die in fire at Columbia Square Apartments

An apartment at Columbia Square Apartments sits damaged after two juveniles died in an overnight fire on Wednesday. Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. estimates that the fire caused $80,000 in monetary damage.
Menyon Ricketts, a resident of Columbia Square Apartments, leaves balloons and flowers in front of the damaged complex on Wednesday in Columbia. “I literally just talked to them yesterday,” she said. “That saddens me.”
A backpack lies just inside the doorway of an apartment complex damaged by an overnight fire on Wednesday in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department has not concluded its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Two minors died in a fire at Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 1:27 a.m. Wednesday. One adult and 11 minors were reported to be in the affected residence, Clayton Farr Jr., fire chief of the Columbia Fire Department, said at a press conference.
20 individuals total were rescued from the building, he said.
The adult and six minors were evaluated on the scene for injuries. Three of the minors were then transported to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries, the extent of which are unknown, Farr said.
The identities of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified, said Toni Messina of the Columbia Police Department. She added that 13 fire crews responded to the fire.
The Columbia Police Department arrived at the residence first. Two officers attempted to enter the building and were unable to. One officer was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and has since been treated and released, said Police Chief Geoff Jones.
The Columbia Fire Department arrived within four and a half minutes of the fire being reported. The Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire and said there were no smoke detectors upstairs. There were smoke alarms on the first floor, but they were not functioning.
“Working smoke alarms save lives," Farr said. "If you don't have a working smoke alarm, contact the Columbia Fire Department and we will get one so we will put it up for you and ensure that it works."
Farr estimated that the fire caused $80,000 in damage.