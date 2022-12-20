Two Columbia mobile food pantries will move to new locations in January.
One of the pantries ran by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will move to Broadway Christian Church at 2601 W. Broadway. It was previously in front of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, located at 1005 W. Worley St.
It will be open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month, starting Jan. 25.
Katie Adkins, the food bank's director of communications marketing, said it was moved because Broadway Christian Church's large parking lot can provide food to more people in need.
"It is also a good way to get food with the increasing costs, now that more people are needing more food," Adkins said.
The mobile pantry at 1020 El Chaparral Ave., in front of the New Horizons United Methodist Church, will move across the street to 4747 E. Elk Park Dr., where Elks Lodge is located.
It stopped operating at the church Tuesday and will open at its new location on Jan. 17. It is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month.
The pantry is relocating because the church is closing, Adkins said.
The food bank started its first mobile pantry in 2018. More information on their mobile pantries across Missouri are available on their website.