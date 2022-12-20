Two Columbia mobile food pantries will move to new locations in January.

One of the pantries ran by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will move to Broadway Christian Church at 2601 W. Broadway. It was previously in front of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, located at 1005 W. Worley St.

