Two additional men have been arrested for alleged involvement in an assault that took place downtown Monday night, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Mark Aungerer, 54, and Kenneth Sanders, 48, were arrested on charges of second-degree assault for the incident, which took place at Locust and Tenth streets.
The victim was a 41-year-old man, according to the news release. He was found with multiple stab wounds and lacerations and brought to a local hospital for emergency surgery, according to court documents.
Aungerer and Sanders were found near 126 N. Tenth St.
Police arrested Javonta Hand, 25, and Boyce Hamilton, 49, on charges of second-degree assault Tuesday morning. The incident prompted an MU alert to stay away from the area.
All four suspects have been taken to the Boone County Jail, the release said.