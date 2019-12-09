Two nurses affiliated with MU have been named "Nurses of the Year" for Missouri by the March of Dimes.
JoAnn Franklin, doctor of nursing practice, is president of the Association of Missouri Nurse Practitioners and received the 2019 March of Dimes Missouri-Metro East Research Nurse of the Year Award. Franklin works at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing and received the award for her research on health care in nursing homes. Her research focuses on reducing hospitalizations, better medication management and health care decision-making.
Tiffany Nash, licensed practical nurse, received the 2019 Licensed Practical Nurse Award. Nash is the certified medical assistant program coordinator with the MU Health Care Career Institute. The program helps employees and recent high school graduates study to become certified medical assistants.
A committee of health care professionals selected 20 nurses across Missouri to receive the Nurse of the Year awards, according to a news release from MU Health Care. The March of Dimes selects nurses "who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care," according to the organization's website.
Franklin is from Lesterville. She has worked at MU for six years, and has been a registered nurse for 46 years and nurse practitioner for 41 years. Nash is from Ashland. She has worked at MU Health Care for 14 years and has been a nurse for 11 years.