The top floor of the Fifth and Walnut and Short Street parking garages will be closed from Nov. 2 to March 15, 2021 weather permitting, according to a news release from the city Thursday.
The closure will greatly aid parking utility staff in combatting snow falls, according to the release. Any vehicles parked on the top floors may be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense.
A chain will prevent vehicle traffic and parking from the top floors. The chain will also divert vehicles from passing the top floors completely.
Staff had determined that there is enough availability on the lower levels to accommodate any displacement.
The top floor of the Fifth and Walnut parking garage has been a topic of concern. Seven people had died by suicide from the structure, and in February, the City Council hired Walker Consultants to evaluate and recommend preventative measures for the garage. In October, the City Council voted unanimously to move forward with preventative self-harm construction on the garage.
The closure will not interfere with construction of the preventative measures, said Ashlyn Sherman, the marketing specialist for Columbia Public Works. Sherman added that the construction is still in its preliminary design stages and said any updates on the project could be found on the Columbia Public Works website.