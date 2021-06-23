The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at 4710 Sussex Drive on Wednesday afternoon when two males using an auger hit a gas line that ignited and caught the homeowners' fence on fire.
Homeowner John Jones and a friend suffered minor burns to their faces and arms. Jones was transported to the hospital, his wife Sherry Jones said. The friend refused medical attention, according to a Fire Department news release.
Sherry Jones said they were putting in a new fence and there were marks on the ground for where to dig. She was unsure about who was doing the digging but said she was the one who called 911.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 2 p.m., and they arrived on the scene less than five minutes later. The fire melted siding on the house, according to the release. Ameren Missouri also responded and worked to shut the gas off in an attempt to extinguish the fire.
Two firetrucks and eight firefighters were on the scene. The fire was put out by 2:55 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.