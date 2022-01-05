Two people were killed in a fiery, head-on traffic accident on Paris Road on Wednesday morning, the Columbia Fire Department confirmed.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 5400 block of Paris Road at 7:21 a.m. and found a vehicle on fire in a ditch. Another vehicle was on the road with “heavy front end damage,” Fire Department Captain Tracy Gray wrote in an email.
Douglas Brooks, 48, was driving north in the southbound passing lane of the 5400 block of Paris Road, according to Columbia police.
His 2010 Nissan Maxima collided head-on with a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Christine Kaisher, 52, of Hallsville.
After the impact, Kaisher’s car left the road and caught fire. Brooks was not using a seat belt, and it’s unknown if Kaisher was, according to police.
The crash was the latest in a series of fatal traffic collisions that have occurred in mid-Missouri this week.
On Monday evening, three adults and a 10-year-old girl were killed and three other young children were seriously injured in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 63 north of Columbia.
Later that night, a 24-year-old man was killed in south Columbia when his vehicle struck a tree along Rock Quarry Road.