A portion of Hitt Street between the University Physicians Medical Building Circle Drive and Lake Street will be closed beginning Aug. 5 until 2024.
The street will reopen once construction for the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital is completed. Construction is predicted to be completed spring 2024, according to a Thursday campus email.
There will also be a part of Virginia Avenue, between Hospital Drive and Lake Street, that will be closed from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. The closure allows NextGen Precision Health Institute to receive equipment.
The new hospital is a component of MU Health Care’s multi-phase plan to consolidate operations on the University Hospital campus, the Missourian has reported. This plan hopes to improve efficiency and raise total capacity for the hospitals.