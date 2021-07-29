A portion of Hitt Street between the University Physicians Medical Building Circle Drive and Lake Street will be closed beginning next Thursday until 2024.
The street will reopen once construction for the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital is completed. Construction is predicted to be completed spring 2024, according to a Thursday campus email.
There will also be a part of Virginia Avenue between Hospital Drive and Lake Street that will be closed from Monday to Wednesday. The closure will allow the NextGen Precision Health Institute to receive equipment.
The new hospital is a component of MU Health Care’s multi-phase plan to consolidate operations on the University Hospital campus, the Missourian has reported. This plan hopes to improve efficiency and raise total capacity for the hospitals.