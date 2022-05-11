Two Columbia teens were left seriously injured after a crash on Highway 3 on Tuesday night.
Driving southbound on Highway 3 in Randolph County, 18-year-old Columbia resident Elisas Edwards was behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford Focus. The car ran off the right side of the road at 8:15 p.m. one mile north of Clifton Hill, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Edwards and a 17-year-old male passenger were transferred to University Hospital with serious injuries after the car overturned ejecting both of them. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.
Edwards is in fair condition as of Wednesday morning, according to MU Health Care.