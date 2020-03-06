Two bridges in Boone County will be closed for one day each next week for maintenance by Missouri Department of Transportation.

According to a MoDOT news release, the bridge on Route F over Perche Creek, north of Porter Road, will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, the bridge on Route F over Coon Creek, north of Stidham Road, will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesday in Columbia repairs to the sanitary sewer service at 201 W. Ash St. will result in a road closure of West Ash Street between McBaine Avenue and Garth Avenue. The work will begin at 7 a.m. and is anticipated to be finished by 7 p.m., weather permitting.

During daylight hours all week in Columbia, ongoing ADA sidewalk improvements will impact College Avenue between Broadway Street and Walnut Street, the release said.

Similar sidewalk road during the day will impact Providence Road between Broadway Street and Stewart Road, the release said.

