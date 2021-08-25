Columbia Parks and Recreation director Mike Griggs said Wednesday that he has finalized changes for how to spend new parks sales tax revenue if approved by voters in November.
The changes were sought by the City Council after a public hearing Aug. 16, at which community activists pleaded for more spending on bike trails.
Griggs said his department has reworked the plan to incorporate two more trails and is preparing to present the plan to the City Council on Sept. 7.
During a budget work session Aug. 19, council members expressed an interest in adding the COLT Railroad Trail and Bear Creek Trail to the priority one list.
However, Griggs said that his department is planning to create the Bear Creek Trail from Lange Middle School to the Boone County Fairgrounds, instead of PedNet Coalition’s suggested area of Blue Ridge Road to Brown Station Park.
The original list included the construction of two new trails, improvements to three trails and replacing three bridges across the MKT Trail.
PedNet Coalition urged the council to include the COLT Railroad Trail from College Avenue to Brown Station Park, the Bear Creek Trail from Blue Ridge Road to Brown Station Park and the Hinkson Creek Trail from Brown Station Road to COLT on the priority one list.
The decision to instead create the Bear Creek Trail from Lange Middle School to the Fairgrounds was made because the only way to access the Fairgrounds and the baseball complex is by car, Griggs said. The change will create the trail to allow people to walk or bike to the baseball complex and the Fairgrounds and go under Highway 63 to avoid high-speed traffic.
In response to the addition of two trails into the plan, CEO of PedNet Coalition Lawrence Simonson said they are pleased with the compromise and happy that the city is discussing more trails being created. Their goal was to align the project list with community needs, and he cited that 80% of community members use trails, but just over eight percent of the budget was allocated for new trails in the original plan.
In order to fund and develop these two new trails, Griggs said he is planning to propose a land acquisition that will produce $500,000, cut the development of the Fairgrounds project by $500,000 and cut the Sports Fieldhouse expansion project by $4.3 million.
If this new plan is confirmed by the council, council members have said they will seek to restore the funding for these projects through other means. This could include applying for a Sports Development Fund through the Columbia Convention Visitors Bureau or dipping into the Parks and Recreation Department reserves.
The city lodging tax provides the money for the Sports Development Fund. Because the Parks and Recreation Department has been historically under budget, its reserves include approximately $4 million, Griggs said.
This plan will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 7 to be approved, and nothing is finalized until the council takes action. If approved, the spending priority list will only take effect if the parks sales tax revenue plan is approved in November.