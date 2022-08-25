The U.S. 63 connector ramp to U.S. 54 in Jefferson City is complete a week ahead of schedule, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) news release Thursday.
Initially, the construction was supposed to last two weeks but after an examination, repairs showed to be less drastic than predicted. The bridge construction was finished after just one week.
The construction is part of a long-term project to improve the driving surface and complete bridge rehabilitation work along U.S. 63 from Route B in Boone County to U.S. 54 north of Jefferson City.
"We are happy to report the earlier-than-anticipated opening of the ramp," said Randy Aulbur, MoDOT assistant central district engineer, in the release. "We are extremely grateful for the understanding and patience shown by commuters over the past week that this ramp has been closed."
According to the release, construction work is weather permitting and could be delayed in the future. Updates about the construction or other transportation-related matters are available on the MoDOT website.