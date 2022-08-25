The U.S. 63 connector ramp to U.S. 54 in Jefferson City is complete a week ahead of schedule, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) news release Thursday.

Initially, the construction was supposed to last two weeks but after an examination, repairs showed to be less drastic than predicted. The bridge construction was finished after just one week. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 reporter, fall 2021. Studying journalism with an emphasis in news writing and reporting. Reach me at asgqw6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you