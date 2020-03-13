Mid-Missouri residents should see invitations to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census arrive in their mailboxes soon, if they haven't already.
The U.S. Census Bureau began sending the invitations this week. The letters give residents information about how to fill out the census online and instructions for what to do if they can't.
You can fill out the census by going to my2020census.gov, but you'll need the 12-digit census ID code from the letter you receive in the mail. Those who do not fill out the online form will receive a paper version in the mail a few weeks from now.
Completing the census takes only a few minutes, depending on how many people live in your household.
The Census Bureau ensures that information you provide will remain private. The letter also reminds residents that filling out the census is required by law.
The federal government uses census counts to distribute millions of dollars to cities and states for schools, roads and other public services. Census counts also determine how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.