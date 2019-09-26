The northbound entrance ramp from Missouri Route 763 onto U.S. 63 will close from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for pavement work.

People driving north on Route 763 will be redirected to Prathersville Road to access Route 63, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure is part of a larger pavement improvement project on the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 63 between Route 763 north of Columbia and Randolph County. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

