MU is offering University of Central Missouri students quicker access to law school.
According to an MU news release, the Memorandum of Understanding signed on Sept. 24 allows the MU School of Law and UCM to jointly offer the Three-Three J.D. (Juris Doctorate) Program.
Students are able to enter the three-year MU law program after completing their junior year at UCM, decreasing their academic career by one year. After completing one year of law courses, students will then earn their UCM undergraduate degree, the release said.
“The Three-Three Program helps qualified UCM students to shorten their time to completing their undergraduate and law degrees,” said Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of the MU School of Law. “We look forward to seeing more UCM alumni become Mizzou-made lawyers.”
The release notes that UCM students wishing to participate must meet the following criteria:
- 3.5 GPA.
- Any UCM major is eligible to participate.
- Completion of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) after the second year of the the three-year undergraduate program.
- Completion of all general education requirements.
- Completion of all requirements within the major (unless excepted by the program director and appropriate division chair).
“Most of the time, people decide to go to law school before they enter high school,” Lidksy said. “So for those people who know their path and know what they want to do, programs like this Three-Three Program provide a way to get where you want to go faster. I absolutely love that.”
UCM has a prelaw (non-degree) program that allows students to study a variety of perspectives and disciplines as an introduction into the field, the release said.