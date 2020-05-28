University leaders and local police from a state and city that have faced racism and protests responded Thursday to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, while a local group announced a Friday march in response to Floyd’s death.
Officials from the University of Missouri System sent an email to its four campuses condemning “discrimination and violence,” while a joint statement from Columbia police, Boone County Sheriff’s Department and MU Police asserted officers being “held to the highest standards.”
“In our own community, all law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards,” the joint police statement said. “We will treat everyone fairly and with respect. ... All of us representing law enforcement agencies in Columbia and Boone County are citizens, like everyone else. We are subject to the law. We are accountable for our behavior.”
The UM System message, also released Thursday, encouraged responsibility and invoked the system’s “guiding principles.” It was signed by UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi and the three chancellors of the Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis campuses.
“Every one of us at the four UM System universities values integrity,” the message said. “Those who act with integrity have no patience for discrimination, no tolerance for hatred and do not condone an environment that is unsafe for those seeking or administering an education.”
The message also provided a number of campus resources related to discrimination and harassment, including the Offices of Civil Rights and Title IX.
The ”CoMo for Justice March” also was announced Thursday to “protest the murderous attacks against African Americans in our country.” It is set to take place at 4 p.m. Friday in front of the Boone County Courthouse. The event was created by the WE Project, a Missouri photo and video agency that “celebrates Missouri’s marginalized communities.”
The university found itself in headlines around the country in the fall of 2015, after a series of racist incidents on campus led to activist group Concerned Student 1950 protests and demands to MU and UM leaders. Former UM System President Tim Wolfe and former MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin both resigned as a result of the events.
Unrest in Ferguson, near St. Louis, that began just a year prior in 2014 thrust Ferguson and the state into the national spotlight after Michael Brown was shot and killed by police. Minneapolis has broken into similar protests since Floyd’s death after a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. Floyd died in custody Monday.