Despite still being six weeks away, organizers announced via a Facebook post Thursday that the Unbound Book Festival would be canceled due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
"While the festival is still six weeks away, the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus means that cancellation is the only option that will protect the health and safety of our audiences, our guest writers, our volunteers — and of our community as a whole," read the post.
The three-day annual festival features presentations by authors, journalists and poets and was founded by Columbia native Alex George five years ago.
The festival's board will be meeting at the beginning of next week, according to the post, to determine if it will reschedule for the fall or wait until April 2021.