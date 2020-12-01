Unbound Book Festival 2021 will take place virtually between January and April 2021. Organizers say the virtual platform, despite initial concerns, gives attendees more options and allows the festival to reach a wider audience.
Unlike in years past, the festival will last several months rather than a single weekend. Unbound events will be broadcast on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19. There will be new programming every week until late April, when the festival would traditionally take place. Archived footage will be available to watch after the streams.
Updates on the schedule of events and more information on how to tune in will be posted on Unbound’s website.
In a virtual setting, the restrictions that festival organizers typically had to navigate have been lifted.
“Now we have so much choice, it’s actually made our lives a bit harder.” said Alex George, Unbound Book Festival director and owner of Skylark Bookshop.
Event organizers launched a condensed version “Housebound Unbound” after the in-person 2020 festival was canceled. Author presentations, held via Zoom, brought the festival into attendees’ living rooms, serving as an unofficial test run for 2021.
“It allowed us to gauge the enthusiasm for this kind of thing,” George said. “Of course, now, we’re all much older and wiser.”
Attendees no longer have to fear that their events might be scheduled simultaneously because all event streams will be saved for later viewing.
Panels and guests that were not a part of 2020’s Housebound Unbound will have a chance to be a part of the 2021 virtual festival. Among the returning events are panels on poetry and prayer, math writing and representation in the publishing industry. Pulitzer Prize winning poets Tracy K. Smith and Jericho Brown, will host the keynote event April 23.
The festival remains completely free to attend. In the absence of ticket sales, and with limited opportunity for sponsorships, the completely volunteer-run festival needs community donations to continue. The festival accepts donations through its website and its CoMoGives campaign page.
“The festival has always been free, and that was a very important principle when we began this,” George said. “We do rely on good folks to support these campaigns.”
The 2021 festival will open in the year of Missouri’s bicentennial. The board is providing some themed programming, including a panel of Missouri authors. Authors Walter Johnson and Sarah Kendzior will present on the country’s problems with violence and politics, using Missouri as a lens.
Though the bicentennial anniversary might be thought of exclusively as a celebration of the Show Me State, the festival will include a more critical look at the state’s history. George calls this perspective “on-brand” for the festival.
The “Authors in the Schools” program will continue as well, bringing authors into classrooms to interact with students. When in-person, the festival would typically focus on Columbia Public Schools. The 2020 festival planned to expand throughout mid-Missouri prior to its cancellation, and the virtual setup will allow them to stream into any classroom that is interested in participating.
The annual gathering of poets, panels and author conversations found a new place online for 2021, allowing literature enthusiasts who can’t travel to Columbia to celebrate from the comfort of their homes.
“It’s not what anybody would have wanted in an ideal world, but it does allow us the potential now, to reach a much wider audience,” George said.