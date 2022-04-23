A panel held Saturday at the Unbound Book Festival debated questions such as whether it is ever appropriate to ban a book, who truly is being protected and more.
Two authors featured at the panel, Brian Katcher and Maia Kobabe, have had their books challenged in schools before.
Katcher’s “Almost Perfect” involves a high school friendship that turns into something more, until a character reveals their current transition from a boy to a girl. The book reached No. 81 in a list of the “Top 100 Most Banned and Challenged Books: 2010-2019,” according to the American Library Association. In February, the National Coalition Against Censorship urged a Florida school district to reverse its decision that pulled 16 books, including Katcher’s novel, due to the content being “harmful to minors.”
Not only is Katcher an author who has experienced the backlash against books, but he is also a K-2 librarian.
“The library reflects the entire constituency,” Katcher said.
Another book that has been the center of debate in school districts is Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” It focuses on the journey of Maia, who used e/em/eir pronouns. From coming out to bonding with friends over gay fan fiction stories, the novel explores gender inclusivity and sexuality. Parents raised concerns about the “depiction of a character performing a sexual act on a character’s mock genetalia,” according to Suffolk County News. The book was challenged in at least 11 states throughout 2021.
Kobabe said although book censorship has been around for as long as books have existed, eir experiences of banning have been more recent, as eir book was published in 2019. What started as a giant wave of censorship has had ripple effects through social media and parents spreading misinformation about the books.
“What I’ve come to see book challenges as, is a community attacking itself,” Kobabe said.
Increased book sales, a growing platform and the opportunity to share the voice behind the book are all positive effects from the challenges, Kobabe said. Emphasis was put on the opportunity literature gives to encounter sensitive subjects and how book bans silence those represented.
“What you’re saying to that person is we don’t want to know your story, we’re not interested in your point of view,” Kobabe said, “and that is a terrible thing to say to a young person, especially one who has maybe found themselves in a book for the first time ever.”
The American Civil Liberties Union has become a resource many have depended on in times of book censorship throughout districts, said Kobabe.
MU Law School Dran Lyrissa Lidsky joined the panel to provide context on legal matters surrounding book bans. Lidsky specializes in freedom of speech, freedom of press, the First Amendment law, defamation and more. Lidsky brought up the topic of the law and how protections around book bans are not well developed, which makes the concept of book banning more difficult.
Despite the debate between school boards and the law, Lidsky said she believes there are broader social and cultural wars at hand.