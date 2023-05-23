 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Under attack: Libraries are caught in the crossfire of funding threats, book bans, heavy restrictions

Under attack: Libraries are caught in the crossfire of funding threats, book bans, heavy restrictions

Rachael Grime, director of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly, is seriously worried about the future of her beloved library.

Threats by lawmakers to kill all state funding this year has caused libraries in Missouri to feel especially targeted.

Kylee Root Quayle leads a storytime session

Kylee Root Quayle leads a storytime session May 10 at the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. Along with books, the Moberly library offers seeds for gardening and ties to borrow for job interviews or special occasions.
Sophie Ebers, 1, looks towards a book

Sophie Ebers, 1, looks at a book as Kylee Root Quayle leads a storytime session May 10 at the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. The library plans to have a binocular, fishing pole and telescope rental system.
Duane Hall reads over documents

Duane Hall reads over documents May 10 at the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. Hall, a Knox county resident, stops by the Moberly library when he’s in the area.
A selection of fruit, vegetable and flower seeds

A selection of fruit, vegetable and flower seeds are offered to library members May 10 at the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. Seeds are also offered in the other branches of the Little Dixie Region Libraries system.
The “tie-brary” stands to offer as Randy Turner

The “tie-brary” offers ties for checkout as Randy Turner picks up books going to other libraries May 10 at the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. The Moberly Library joined the Little Dixie Regional Library system in 1967.
Four-year-old Eviah Dempsey holds a STEAM to GO! kit

Four-year-old Eviah Dempsey, left, holds a STEAM to GO! kit while waiting for Janice Wasinger, center, and Tripp Dzurick, 1, on May 10 at the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. The kits are used to promote interactive learning for kids.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Photojournalist for the Columbia Missourian