Under attack: Libraries are caught in the crossfire of funding threats, book bans, heavy restrictions

Rachael Grime, director of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly, is seriously worried about the future of her beloved library.
Threats by lawmakers to kill all state funding this year has caused libraries in Missouri to feel especially targeted.
On top of that, a new law makes it a crime to put any sexually explicit material on the shelves. Violating the law carries up to a year of prison time or a $2,000 fine to school librarians who distribute prohibited content to students.
What’s more, libraries could lose funding under an administrative rule by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that puts even more restrictions on materials libraries can choose. The rule, which is set to take effect May 30, also allows parents to object to materials as inappropriate.
That rule will also force libraries to ban “materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.” Any library that doesn’t submit to the restrictions could lose state support.
But the major threat to libraries was the attempt by the state House this spring to cut all library funds, an effort that was ultimately rejected by the state Senate. That would likely have hit rural libraries hardest because they are more dependent on the state to continue their services.
“I’m really worried about it,” Grime said about the future of the Moberly system. “If they were to ax funding for the library, we would have to find that money elsewhere. We would probably have to first cut back on materials because that’s where the money is going right now.”
Community centers
Little Dixie Regional Libraries serve Randolph and Macon counties across three branches and offer much more than books for its patrons, even outside operating hours. The same applies to the Mexico-Audrain County Library District, where director Christal Bruner shares Grime’s anxiety.
“We have five libraries in Audrain County, and three of our libraries are in really small rural communities,” Bruner said. “If there was no library in those communities, a lot of people would not have internet access.”
This makes newspapers, online books, legal and health care resources available to cardholders.
In addition to basic internet access, these county library systems provide other free resources such as reading groups, notaries, copy machines and general socialization opportunities.
“This library is often the only place some people come to for socialization,” Grime said. “It’s the last place that people can come to that is completely free.
“You can walk in our doors, and we don’t ask anything of you and we want to provide you with any information that we can.”
Little Dixie recently started a library where patrons can find seeds for flowers, fruits and vegetables along with gardening literature. This is to encourage family bonding and the exploration of new ideas, Grime said.
In addition, each branch is starting a “tie-brary” where ties for business or special occasions can be borrowed. The idea arose during a local Rotary Club meeting when members expressed concern about the cost and availability of dress clothes in the area.
“They can come in and check out a tie, whether it’s for graduation, a job interview, a birthday party, or whatever the case may be,” Grime said. “You can check out a business tie, a clip-on tie or a bow tie, wear it for a couple of weeks, and bring it back.”
Little Dixie also delivers books to those who can’t leave their homes for medical or other reasons.
“The unique services that we provide that are not available anyplace else,” Grime said. “Those are the services that are going to be that hurt the most.”
Severe consequences
Tweaking policies is nothing new for libraries, but the new restrictions impose severe consequences on those who fail to comply.
“It’s always been our policy that it’s the parents who decide when a child can have a library card and what materials a child can check out,” Bruner said.
Under Ashcroft’s rule, librarians must defer to parents who have expressed concern over the content in any book. Librarians must also pro-actively decide which content cannot be made available as age-inappropriate.
“We’ve always been in the parents’ corner, and they decide what’s age appropriate for their child, not the library staff,” Bruner said. “We’re not here to make those kinds of decisions. We always defer to the parents, and that’s their decision.”
The library is also looking to their community to demonstrate their support. Both librarians believe their branches provide essential services to their communities, and a loss of state funding could jeopardize that.
“We’ve asked people that if they feel impassioned to contact their legislators and tell them how they feel about their library and what their library means to them,” Bruner said.