Unearthing history: Flat Branch Park project will expose long-covered section of stream

Another section of Flat Branch is about to be reclaimed as part of the park expansion underway at Broadway and Providence Road. And while the work will be a challenge, it promises to uncover some of Columbia’s early history.
It was on the banks of Flat Branch that the first iterations of Columbia developed 200 years ago at what was the original site of Columbia’s Market Square. Settlers of a village called Smithton on the hill where the Walnut Street water tower now stands had decided they’d rather be downhill and closer to the stream.
The creek in those early days served as a water supply for homes built along its banks. That stopped when the Katy Station was built alongside the new Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, and Flat Branch eventually became little more than a place to dump trash. Fast-forward to the 1960s, when much of Flat Branch was encased in concrete culverts and paved over during the age of urban renewal. The creek’s flow begins underground as far north as Douglass Park.
“In a great world, we would uncover the creek and restore that natural stream element to Columbia,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said in a spring interview with the Missourian.
The city already has restored sections of the creek during the first two phases of Flat Branch Park’s development, which were finished in 2001 and 2008, respectively. Major cleanups of contaminated soil at the site of an old warehouse and oil and gas storage tanks were required at considerable time and expense as part of both phases.
Today, the park has become a popular feature downtown, stretching from Elm Street to just north of Cherry Street along what is now the MKT Nature/Fitness Trail.
The city in 2016 bought the property at the southeast corner of Broadway and Providence for $1.1 million with an eye toward expanding the park. The master plan for the project includes a Gateway Plaza being spearheaded by the Downtown Community Improvement District, a bridge over Flat Branch, a gazebo, lighting, art work, a performance area and green space.
One of the most challenging aspects of the project, Griggs said, will be reclaiming the section of Flat Branch that now flows under parking lots. That’s in large part due to old building habits.
“Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, there was no concern for construction on creeks,” Griggs said. “You could build in the floodplain, you could do whatever you wanted. There was no worry about protecting the environment or anything like that. It was more or less, what can I withstand (in terms of) flooding of my property?”
Griggs said some buildings, such as the one that houses Columbia Real Estate, are built “right up to the edge of the creek.”
“Obviously, we couldn’t build that way nowadays.”
Griggs said it will be challenge to take out old foundations next to the creek without damaging the building, which is the historic icehouse, “so we have to be careful with that.” That’s why the city has budgeted $59,000 for contingencies related to the project.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler in a March 15 meeting of the Columbia City Council asked Griggs about the fate of graffiti and an arched stone culvert at the project site. She said people in the neighborhood affectionately call the spot “Graffiti Beach.”
“I have been in there twice,” she said. “There is some beautiful artwork painted on the inside walls, and I wanted to look at it one more time before the demolition.
“But if you go in far enough, there is a stone arch in there,” Fowler said. She asked whether that would be removed as part of the creek’s restoration. Griggs said he didn’t think so.
“You make me very happy, because it’s an incredible thing to see,” she said.
Most of the graffiti will be removed during demolition, Griggs said, and some will be painted over with permission from building owners.
The city is chipping in $500,000 for the park’s development, including $200,000 from parks sales tax and $300,000 from general fund reserves. Meanwhile, the CoMo 200 task force is raising money to pay for the bridge and other park amenities. Griggs said in March that it was on track to raise at least $750,000.
The Downtown Community Improvement District is funding the Gateway Plaza, which will feature a sculpture with columns and “Columbia” spelled out in letters 5 feet tall. The ‘O’ will be an 8-foot-tall orb with one-word descriptors of Columbia etched into its surface. Each of the other letters will represent a different part of the city’s history.
The Gateway Plaza will cost in the neighborhood of $1 million, the Missourian has reported. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said it will serve as a key entry into downtown and will tie downtown into the park.
Demolition on the city’s part of the project began Monday and should take one to two months, Huffington said. Contractors were expected to plan out safety procedures before they begin to tear out the box culvert.
The department will also meet with state consultants to talk about the bridge that will connect the older part of Flat Branch Park with the expanded section.
The project will still be in the works during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations. Huffington said the department is excited to be moving forward because of all the time they’ve spent planning for it.
“To be able to open that up and improve the quality of that creek is exciting for us,” he said. “We’ll be able to have some more connectivity in terms of the public being able to have access to the space.”
The Downtown Community Improvement District will have a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday to celebrate the completion of the platform for the Gateway Plaza sculpture and the green space surrounding it. The sculpture is expected to complete by fall.