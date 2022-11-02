The union representing Columbia’s firefighters announced it is hoping for a better relationship with leadership after a fire chief selection process that caused tension with the city manager’s office.
In a statement sent to the Missourian on Wednesday, Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, congratulated Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. and said it is looking forward to working with his administration. Farr will be officially sworn in as fire chief at next Monday’s Columbia City Counil meeting.
“Moving forward, the Columbia Professional Firefighters will continue to seek open communication and collaboration with the City Manager’s office and with the new fire chief,” the statement said. “We will do our part to achieve a harmonious relationship with leadership inside the department and throughout the city.”
The statement also expressed frustration with the way the city has handled new hires. While the union said City Manager De’Carlon Seewood had promised to prioritize employees and bring in new people and ideas, “there are still no new faces, no new ideas and no new experiences.”
“And it is safe to say that employees still are not a priority for the city manager after the staff of the fire department overwhelmingly agreed that Chief Farr was not the best fit for this position,” the statement said.
Farr could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Zachary Privette, the union’s president, told the Missourian the decision to hire Farr will not alter efforts to work together to serve Columbia as best as possible.
“The politics of the moment don’t change that,” he said. “There are times when the efforts to do so may be frustrating, but we’re going to continue to sit down and seek avenues to find agreement and compromise where we need to. We’re going to work with this fire administration just as we would any other fire administration that would have been selected.”
The union previously expressed feelings that staff voices were not being heard during the selection process. Sydney Olsen, the city’s public information officer, said Monday that communication between the union and administration will be key moving forward.
The union statement said accountability from both sides must be a priority and that “we will continue our work to ensure accountability across the spectrum of leadership in the city.”
Privette said he expects Farr to work with him to ensure employee voices are not stifled in the future.
“It’s important for us to listen to what (employees) have to say and to work to address their concerns regardless of what that looks like,” Privette said. “Sometimes that means compromise in the middle.”
Privette added that the union will work with Farr to develop a comprehensive plan for staffing, which Olsen said will be one of the new chief’s priorities.
“The development of that plan will help us determine how many people we need,” Privette said. “From that point, the onus is on both labor and management to work with the city administration to find the funding to hire those staff.”