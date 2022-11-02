The union representing Columbia’s firefighters announced it is hoping for a better relationship with leadership after a fire chief selection process that caused tension with the city manager’s office.

In a statement sent to the Missourian on Wednesday, Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, congratulated Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. and said it is looking forward to working with his administration. Farr will be officially sworn in as fire chief at next Monday’s Columbia City Counil meeting.

