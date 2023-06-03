Local unions are attempting to rally support during the Columbia City Council's Monday meeting due to allegations that city management has not been bargaining in good faith and leadership has chosen to allow excessive crime.
Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955 protested the city's most recent wage proposal outside of the Daniel Boone City Building Wednesday during Columbia's State of the City address.
"Our members just want to make enough to take care of their families," LiUNA Local 955 representative Andrew Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said that during negotiations, he asked city management to create a committee of union stewards and management to explore recruitment and retention strategies. This plan would have no financial components tied to it.
"They basically said it would be a waste of time," Hutchinson said.
LiUNA Local 955 also held a barbecue Thursday at Shepard Boulevard Park to educate people on how they can help influence city management to negotiate in better faith. Over 60 people attended, Hutchinson said.
"I'm grateful to be able to hear those concerns in a really transparent, open setting," Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said. "We all want the same thing, it's just a matter of how we get there."
While Mayor Barbara Buffaloe attends the United States Conference of Mayors in Columbus, Ohio, Waner will be acting mayor during the council meeting. The city has good intentions when negotiating with LiUNA Local 955, Waner said.
"Everybody wants a solution now, but it's difficult and going to require some concessions on all sides," Waner said.
"But I don't think we need to be having folks make concessions when it comes to livable wages and bereavement time," she added.
The Columbia Police Officers Association said in a news release Tuesday that city leadership over the last several years hasn't supported law enforcement and has chosen to allow rampant, violent crime.
Waner said council members were not aware of the statement nor its contents before it was released to media.
"It's not enjoyable to be caught flat-footed and not be able to respond to something appropriately," Waner said.
She also expressed concerns over the vagueness of CPOA's requests. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said after the State of the City address that he's “not sure exactly what they’re looking for,” according to previous Missourian reporting.
Attorney Don Weaver will speak on behalf of CPOA at the council's meeting. He will be asking council members to support police in a few ways, one being to "reserve judgment/comment on controversial police action until all facts are known," according to a scheduled public comment form.
The council will also discuss numerous planning and zoning proposals. Public Works staff will ask the council to repeal a March 2022 ordinance setting the location of Fire Station No. 10 at the corner of St. Charles and East Richland roads, according to a council memo.
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the city wants to pursue a new location because the original site would require substantial amounts of roadwork reconstruction.
City staff will also formally introduce a new electric rate agreement at the council meeting. This introduction starts the clock on the preferred decision date of July 1, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The council will also receive an update on short-term rental regulations following a survey sent to Columbia residents. A majority of survey respondents opposed limitations to short-term rentals, according to a council memo. The memo also requests for council members to be more engaged through the process.