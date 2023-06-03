Local unions are attempting to rally support during the Columbia City Council's Monday meeting due to allegations that city management has not been bargaining in good faith and leadership has chosen to allow excessive crime.

Laborers' International Union of North America Local 955 protested the city's most recent wage proposal outside of the Daniel Boone City Building Wednesday during Columbia's State of the City address.

