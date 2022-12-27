The Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia is inviting the public to join in burning 2022 grievances on New Year's Day.
Unitarian Universalist's event, "Burning of the Grudges," will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church's sanctuary, 2615 Shepard Blvd.
The Rev. Molly Housch Gordon said the burning is a tradition among Unitarian Universalist congregations across the country. The Columbia church has participated in it for about nine years.
Gordon said the Burning of the Grudges is inspired by a number of faith traditions but has been shaped to align with the Unitarian Universalist message.
"Folks in our communities, the Unitarian Church, are gathered together, not around a specific creed or belief statement but around a commitment to join together in learning and making the world a better place," Gordon said.
The Burning of Grudges has three parts: Remember, release and resolve.
Remembrance starts with a meditation in which the attendees reflect on what they've learned during the past year.
Then is release, the burning. Attendees think about what they've learned, write down their regrets on pieces of paper and burn them.
The service ends with resolve, where attendees meditate and consider how to improve in 2023. Each person finds a word to keep in mind in the new year. Resolve ends with each person writing their word on a stone to carry with them throughout the year.
"I think that's what feels refreshing — both to have an action to do and to be together with people who can help you feel like some burden has been taken off your shoulders," Gordon said.