United Airlines is pulling its two flights to Chicago out of Columbia Regional Airport beginning Jan. 4.
The airline cited limited resources and staffing impacts caused by the pandemic as reasons for its decision.
United operates two daily flights to Chicago out of the airport at 10 a.m. and 2:07 p.m. The airline began flying out of the city's airport in 2017.
American Airlines now operates five daily flights out of the Columbia airport, three to Dallas/Fort Worth and two to Chicago.
City Manager John Glascock said in a news release the city will remain in contact with United Airlines to reassess the situation.
He also said the improvements to COU will continue as scheduled. The airport is extending its runway, which is scheduled to be completed in December, and building a new terminal, to be finished next summer.
“These projects continue to be on schedule and will make the experience of using COU even better for passengers,” Glascock said in the news release.
In 2017, Mayor Brian Treece cited an 85% growth in demand for flights in and out of Columbia Regional Airport since 2010 and a significant demand for more departures in the first quarter of 2017, specifically to Chicago, the Missourian previously reported. This prompted the addition of United Airlines.