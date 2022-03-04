A community center is being built in northeastern Columbia to address what a lead organizer calls a "resource desert" for children and families.
At a news conference Friday morning, local nonprofit United Community Builders announced it received its first major gift for the Beacon Center, which will be built at 1801 Towne Drive. The Veterans United Foundation donated $1 million toward construction.
"I'm here to share with you that a beacon of light is coming to northeast Columbia," Gary Thompson, CEO of Columbia Insurance Group and co-chair of the United Community Builders' capital campaign committee, said as he kicked off off the news conference.
Once built, the Beacon Center will feature a gymnasium and a child development center. Many programs United Community Builders offers will move to the new building. They include: the United Community School House, a before- and after-school care and day care program; Transformation, a job skills-building program; Club Kid Connect, a summer program; Homework Hour; the Community Meal; and a food pantry.
United Community Builders also plans to launch other programs at the new location. Another goal is to turn the child development center into an academy for children in preschool through fifth grade.
"We feel fantastic about the investment that we want to make here," Erik Morse, Veterans United Foundation board president, said at the gathering. "The need is here, and the time is right."
Tim Rich, director of development for United Community Builders, said in an earlier phone interview that construction of Beacon Center is scheduled to begin this spring and will take 12 to 18 months to complete. The center will house the organization's headquarters.
So far, United Community Builders has raised $2.5 million of its $4 million goal. The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded United Community Builders $250,000 in 50% tax credits for business donors through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.
At the announcement Friday were Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones, Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood and mayoral candidates Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath and Randy Minchew.
The organization sees a need for the center's presence in the White Gate neighborhood, north of Interstate 70 and east of Paris Road. "Services for people who are in need of some type of help are very thin in that quadrant," Rich said.
At the news conference, Damian Dean, executive director of United Community Builders, said northeastern Columbia is "a current resource desert" with "very few social services located within walking distance."
In an earlier phone interview, he said he looks forward to having a community center in the White Gate neighborhood.
"We want to help revitalize the neighborhood without kicking out the current residents, but help them stand up and be able to live a full life for themselves and their family," Dean said.
The Columbia Police Department has been working to find ways to reduce crime, drug use and poverty in the area, according to Rich. Also, police and the White Gate Neighborhood Association have held informal talks with United Community Builders about providing services in the community, Rich said.
"We want to make this a safe area for women, children, families and men as well," Dean said.
United Community Builders and the Police Department have developed a relationship through the not-for-profit's children's programs. They want to have a police presence at the new facility.
"This could be a place where the kids can come and build relationships with officers where it's not in a negative capacity," Dean said.
The White Gate neighborhood is filled with potential, Jones said at the news conference.
"It's a place where the right services, the right influences and the right programming can elevate people and improve lives," Jones said. "This is a perfect location for a neighborhood center."
In an interview after the announcement, Jones said the neighborhood has had more attention from beat officers in the past several years than other beats.
"This is a partnership that can help address some of those generational problems that we can't police our way out of," he said.
The Beacon Center will be built after demolition of the current building, formerly Columbia Healthcare Center. The site was owned by James Lincoln, who donated it to United Community Cathedral in December 2018. It has been leased to United Community Builders since June 2019.