Sidewalk closings will impact University Avenue and Cherry Street next week.
A weeklong closure of the sidewalk on the north side of University Avenue between Hitt and Matthews streets will begin at 7 a.m. Monday with work projected to end by 5 p.m. Friday.
Brady Brothers Glass, contractor for MU, plans to place glass at 1101 University Ave.
Also, the north sidewalk on Cherry Street between Ninth and Tenth streets will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures, contractor for Harpo’s Sports Bar, plans to install motorized curtains on a pergola on the roof of 29 S. Tenth St. Pedestrians should only use the sidewalk on the south side of Cherry Street.
Motorists and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the both work zones.