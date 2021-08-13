University Club members long to have their exceptional dining experience back

Linda Keown’s favorite memory of the University Club was a romantic date night that coincided with her wedding anniversary.
She and her husband had booked a room at the Tiger Hotel and walked to the club in the Reynolds Alumni Center for dinner that night.
“I mean, it was just perfect,” she said.
The University Club, a fine-dining room and bistro at MU for almost 30 years, closed in September for financial reasons. When the lease expires Aug. 31, MU has no plans to revive it.
The university lost $300,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 maintaining the club and more than $200,000 in 2020-21, said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
“The university was facing significant budget pressures,” said Stephanie Fleming, another MU spokesperson. “So, the decision was made to close in September of 2020.”
The club on the top floor of the Alumni Center was a popular place for members, many of them MU faculty and staff, to entertain guests, celebrate family milestones, recruit potential hires and schedule philanthropic events.
"It was similar to a country club," said Susan "Tootie" Burns, the most recent president of the club's board of directors. "I hate saying that because we didn't have golf or tennis."
The club was also a training ground for hospitality management students at MU, and 95% of the kitchen staff was made up of students, said former General Manager John LaRocca.
"We had by far the best food and service in town," he said.
The club was so beloved among its members that many are actively looking at ways to sustain it, said Bill Costello, another former board president. Hopefully, he said, it would be on campus.
“We've got people very passionate about the concept of the club and what it represents,” he said. “Our hope is that the club will continue. We're just not sure where that's going to be.”
Since the club closed, Burns said she has received a number of messages from former members about the loss of the dining room.
“It was the only place to get a really nice sit-down meal or host a social/business event with some semblance of class,” one message read.
“It was the most civil, congenial place on campus,” read another.
“It was always our 'go-to' place when we wanted a quiet good meal,” read a third message.
The University Club opened Feb. 1, 1992, as a charming, convenient place for faculty, staff and the community to come together for meals and events. While dues were required for members, guests were welcome.
“We were a showpiece for the university,” LaRocca said.
Families would get together for holidays, and the restaurant would also host tailgates and wine clubs.
“The club really enhanced the whole town-and-gown relationship,” Costello said. “Faculty and staff, alumni and the greater Columbia community could all gather together in this special, unique environment.”
He said it has been distressing for many to lose the experience.
“The thing I miss the most is connecting with amazing people over a delicious meal in a beautiful, MU-centered space,” he said. “Losing that is what's probably most heartbreaking about the decision that was made.”
Burns and her husband had been members of the club since it opened. Richard Burns was with University Physicians, and his wife said the club preserved their connection to the campus.
“It just always was a nice place to be able to go and be in the heart of campus,” she said, “and feel like you were a part of the university.”
Keown’s mother gave her a membership in the club as a Christmas present one year. Both liked to meet up at the club with friends their age.
“All of those kind of intimate social events were just so memorable and so important, both as a member of the community and as a member of the university faculty,” said Keown, who taught Spanish at MU.
She doesn't hold out much hope that the club will be revived, which makes her sad.
“When I was over there for a meeting the other day, I walked in the facility and I just was sort of overwhelmed with grief and nostalgia, thinking of all the wonderful things that happened there that are gone."