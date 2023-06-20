The Patient and Visitor Garage at University Hospital will close next Monday for maintenance and improvements. It will open in approximately one month, according to an MU Health Care news release.
During that span, patients and visitors can park in the west side of Parking Structure 7, located between Hospital Drive and Virginia Avenue.
Courtesy shuttles, provided by MU Health Care, will run 24 hours every day of the week. The shuttle will transport visitors from their cars to the entrances of the University Hospital, the University Physicians Medical Building and the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, according to the release.
Plans for a new parking guidance system with digital signs showing space availability and an additional entrance on the northeast side for the new children’s hospital are part of the planned upgrades to the garage.