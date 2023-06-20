The Patient and Visitor Garage at University Hospital will close next Monday for maintenance and improvements. It will open in approximately one month, according to an MU Health Care news release.

During that span, patients and visitors can park in the west side of Parking Structure 7, located between Hospital Drive and Virginia Avenue.

