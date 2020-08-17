After almost a year in development, the University of Missouri System has released a new online tool for health care management: the UM System Health Care Finder.
The tool functions by allowing users to use filters, keywords and zip codes to search for relevant health care options. It is intended to render information on health care services more accessible to everyday people, while simultaneously allowing health providers to more easily see where services are not as readily available as they should be, university officials said in a news release.
This latter function is pertinent in Missouri, which currently ranks 33 out of 50 in health care access and affordability and 37 in prevention and treatment. The tool’s developers hope that the Health Care Finder, in concert with other UM System projects like the NextGen Precision Health Intsitute and Show Me Health and Well Being initiative, will be able to help Missourians who are currently not receiving all the assistance they are eligible for, the release states.
“Not only does this tool give people valuable information about resources near them that they might not have known about, but it also gives us the information we need to potentially scale our services where needed,” said Kathleen Quinn, senior program director for health and safety with MU Extension and MU School of Medicine associate dean for rural health, in a news release.
“When working with local communities and the other system universities to expand health care access, this tool shows us exactly where the gaps are and what assets we already have that can be harnessed for a greater good.”
Despite the uncanny timing, the Health Care Finder had been in development for months before the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think it did not affect the development, but it did affect the realization,” said Marshall Stewart, UM System chief engagement officer and MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.
The outbreak made it clear to the development team that their project was of vital importance and needed to be made as thorough as possible, Stewart said.
While the developers have planned some future updates and additions for the Health Care Finder, including adding social and economic data and information about resources outside the UM System to the map tools, there is no definitive timeline for when these updates will be put in place.
The developers first will prioritize functionality by addressing any user suggestions or critiques that arise over the coming weeks as an influx of returning students begin using the tool, Stewart said.