A handful of Boone County seats are uncontested in this year’s election cycle.
Here’s a look into who will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
County Clerk
Brianna Lennon, Boone County’s county clerk, is running unopposed for the seat this year.
Lennon has been the Boone County clerk since 2018. Prior to that, Lennon was an attorney with the law office of Mike Campbell, LLC, according to her LinkedIn profile. Lennon also worked from 2013-2015 in the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.
Lennon graduated from Truman State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She obtained her Juris Doctor degree in law and a master’s degree in public policy from MU.
Lennon hosts the High Turnout Podcast with Eric Fey, the director of elections at the St. Louis County Board of Elections. The podcast is about elections administration, according to its Twitter page.
The county clerk is in charge of being a record-keeper for the county commission. The county clerk is also in charge of managing elections and keeping track of precinct boundaries in the county.
Circuit Court Clerk
Christy Blakemore, the current 13th Circuit Court clerk, is running unopposed for the position this year.
Before she was elected to the position in 2006, Blakemore worked in the court’s accounting department, starting in 1992. She became the court’s accounting supervisor in 1998.
Blakemore has an associate’s degree in legal secretarial work from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University). Blakemore received the Clifford H. Ahrens Award for “significant contributions to court automation” in 2018.
The court’s website states that the circuit court clerk is, “responsible for maintaining complete and accurate records of the court; collecting, accounting for and disbursing all monies paid into the court; and performing other duties, as necessary, to assist the court in performing its duties.”
Those duties include keeping records of judgments and court proceedings.
The court clerk is also responsible for issuing processes, subpoenas and other court orders. Clerks maintain and collect money paid into and paid out by the court. The circuit court clerk also enters case records into the state’s child support collection system.
Prosecuting Attorney
Roger Johnson, a Democrat and Boone County’s prosecuting attorney, was sworn into office in August, five months early because he was running unopposed.
Johnson worked as an assistant prosecutor in the county for 12 years until 2021.
After leaving the office, Johnson entered the race as a Democrat. Following the death of County Prosecutor Dan Knight in June, assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski was sworn in as interim prosecutor. Once the Democratic primary ended, Johnson did not have an opponent and was sworn in early.
The county website says the Prosecuting Attorney is, “responsible for “the enforcement of state criminal law and child support enforcement within the borders of this county.”
The office has 42 employees, 14 assistant prosecutors as well as other support, investigative and enforcement staff.
Collector of Revenue
Brian McCollum, a Democrat running unopposed, has been the Boone County collector of revenue since 2015.
Before that, he was an accountant in the collector’s office, according to his LinkedIn profile. McCollum graduated from Truman State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
He also received a master’s degree in accounting from MU. He was the president of the Missouri County Collectors’ Association in the 2021-2022 term.
The collector of revenue is primarily responsible for handling property taxes in the county.
The county website states the collector is, “responsible for collecting, accounting for and disbursing upwards of $230 million annually in current and delinquent property taxes for the various political subdivisions within the county having voter-authorized property tax levies.”
The office oversees collection from more than 35 different taxing entities.