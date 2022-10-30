A handful of Boone County seats are uncontested in this year’s election cycle.

Here’s a look into who will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Brianna Lennon

Brianna Lennon
Christy Blakemore

Christy Blakemore
Local prosecutor announces Democratic candidacy

Roger Johnson
Boone County Collector

Brian McCollum
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you